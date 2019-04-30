Ready to normalise ties with Saudi Arabia: Iranian envoy

ISLAMABAD: Iran’s Ambassador to Pakistan Mehdi Honardoost said on Monday that his country was prepared to cooperate in any efforts for normalisation of their relations with Saudi Arabia. The ambassador said during a meeting of the Pakistan-Iran Parliamentary Friendship Group, which met here at the

Parliament House under the chairmanship of its convener Senator Lt Gen (R) Abdul Qayyum. Senators, who participated in the discussion, included Waleed Iqbal, PTI; Syed Muhammad Ali Shah Jamote, PPP and Sajjad Hussain Turi. The meeting was also attended by the Iranian Ambassador Mehdi Honardoost and Dr Eijaz, Additional Secretary of the Foreign Office.

Prime Minister Imran Khan’s recent visit to Iran was appreciated. Iranian ambassador lauded Senator Abdul Qayyum’s desire for Muslim unity and said Iran was fully ready to cooperate in any effort for normalisation of their relations with Saudi Arabia, says a statement issued at the end of the meeting, by the Senate Secretariat.

During the meeting, issues of Iran-Pakistan Gas Pipeline project, barter trade, rail / air connectivity, US sanctions and their implications, CPEC’s importance for both countries, ferry service between Gwadar and Chabahar and need to promote the Muslim unity came under discussion.

The group agreed to further promote bilateral parliamentary relations and remove all irritants. Senator en Abdul Qayyum invited Iranian parliamentary delegation, which will visit Pakistan in mid-June.