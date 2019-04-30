WHO chief meets Dr Zafar

Islamabad: The Country Representative of the World Health Organisation (WHO) Dr. Palitha Mahipala, and the PM’s Adviser on Health Dr. Zafar Mirza—both of them newly-appointed—Monday resolved to work in close coordination to uplift the health system and to achieve health-related Sustainable Development Goals.

During a one-on-one meeting with Dr. Zafar to discuss Pakistan’s health agenda, the two deliberated on issues like developing Islamabad Capital Territory as a model for strengthening the health system with a focus on Primary Health Care.

Dr. Zafar lauded Dr. Palitha’s contribution to improving health systems in Sri Lanka during his tenure as Director General Health and Additional Secretary Health in his home country. The Sri Lankan health system has a long record of strong performance and its progress towards Universal Health Coverage stands out as an example for the rest of the world. “We can learn a great deal from the Sri Lankan experience in strengthening primary health care and provision of Universal Health Care,” Zafar said.