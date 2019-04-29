close
Mon Apr 29, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
 
April 29, 2019

District Gujar Khan

Newspost

 
April 29, 2019

Recently, the Punjab government approved two new districts in Punjab. First is Pirmahal in Toba Tek Singh and the second is Chishtian in Bahawalnagar. I would like to take your attention towards Gujar Khan, a tehsil with 36 union councils, and a population of 678,503. The tehsil has only one MNA, two MPAs and one mayor. It is very difficult for one tehsil to have an enormous population and huge land area, as there are many issues related to pollution, health and education. A few days ago a petroleum company discovered new reserves of crude oil in Gujar Khan although a field of OGDCL is already working and producing 1600 barrels of crude oil.

Gujar Khan should be approved as District Gujar Khan, as it meets all the check lists which are compulsory for a district. The Punjab government should take this issue seriously and approve Gujar Khan as a new district of Punjab.

Engr Wajih Ul Islam

Gujar Khan

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Newspost