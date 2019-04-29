Taimoor sets new national record

ISLAMABAD: Senior Technician Taimoor Khan (PAF) has set a new national record on the opening day of golf event with a score of 13 under 59 on the opening day of Inter-Services Sports Gala at the PAF Golf Club in Peshawar Sunday.

Taimoor carded 13 birdies during the 18 holes and got 29 on the front and 30 on the back to get a record score of 13 under 59 which is the best ever recorded in the history of Pakistan golf.

A winner of National Amateur Championship and Inter-Services Golf Championship 2018, Taimoor was seen in a superb form as he left his opponents way behind on the opening day.

The golfing event is a part of PAF Sports Gala which would continue till May 2. Besides golf other events to be contested during the Gala are tennis and volleyball.