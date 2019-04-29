India should leave Kashmir: Mehbooba Mufti

SRINAGAR: Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) President and former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti on Sunday said India should leave Kashmir if its prime minister feels that Kashmir is a loss for them.

As per local media reports, talking to reporters, she said when Azad Sahb was chief minister, he transferred thousands of Kanals of land to a shrine board.

Meanwhile, National Conference President Omar Abdullah said Jammu and Kashmir do not face as much threat from Pakistan as from the forces which are hell-bent on destroying the special status of the state of Jammu and Kashmir.

Addressing a public meeting in the Kund valley area of Devsar in the Kulgam district of Anantnag, Abdullah said that keeping in view the challenges the state is facing, the people have to make a right choice in the ensuing elections while choosing their representatives for the Lok Sabha.

Meanwhile, all Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) Chairman Syed Ali Geelani

has reiterated the call for election boycott and shutdown on Monday in the Kulgam district of Indian-held Kashmir (IHK).

In a statement issued in Srinagar, Gilani said: “By observing a boycott, we can peacefully and

meaningfully once again highlight the Kashmir dispute at the international level that the people of Kashmir want settlement of the pending dispute.”

He said participation in any election sponsored by Indian might amounts to treason and betrayal with martyrs blood and disgrace for sacrifices rendered by the people of Kashmir.

He said any election process India tries to conduct is nothing but an armed drill to threaten common people.

“We are indebted by the sacrifices of our nation never to think of any compromise and we pledge to take this sacred movement to its logical conclusion.”

The APHC chairman said when any nation comes out of confusion, chaos and uncertainly, no power on earth can defeat it.

Terming the election drama a mere military operation, Geelani said to ensure the so-called graveyard peace, tens of thousands guns have been called in to harass the already-suffocated population of Kashmir.