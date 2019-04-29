Awareness drive to counter propaganda against polio

MARDAN: The district administration has launched an awareness campaign to counter propaganda against anti-polio vaccination.

“Polio drops are the only source to protect children from poliovirus,” a senior official said.

Talking to The News, Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Abid Wazir added that the propaganda on social media in Peshawar and other districts adversely affected the anti-polio campaign. He added that due to the propaganda the refusal cases were increasing day by day. The official said the polio drops were not harmful but some elements had created mistrust about the initiative. The deputy commissioner added that the district administration launched the awareness campaign to counter propaganda against anti-polio vaccination. He added that he had visited different health centres and convinced the parents to ignore the propaganda against the anti-polio vaccination and protect children from polio. Mohammad Abid Wazir added he also directed all the officials of Mardan, Takhtbhai and Katlang tehsils to focus on this issue and arrange meetings with the religious scholars, prayer leaders, politicians and religious scholars to motivate them to take part in the awareness campaign to counter the propaganda against ant-polio vaccination.