Science festival held

Islamabad: We need more science activities supported by the government to promote science in young students and build school-industry and school-university linkages.

This was stated by Deputy Commissioner at the Islamabad Science Festival held at F-9 Fatima Jinnah Park here.

The schoolchildren, including girls, exhibited creative science models, which were appreciated by the visitors.

They said Pakistani youths were very talented and that they could do wonders if the authorities provided them with the right yet adequate opportunities to use their talents for the country's development.

The DC declared such events a must for the youth development and called for the advocacy of the knowledge of science and technology among youngsters. He visited different stalls, asked students about their science models and encouraged them to continue working hard for the country's development.