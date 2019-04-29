close
Mon Apr 29, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
April 29, 2019

Three colleges get new principals

Islamabad

OC
Our Correspondent
April 29, 2019

Islamabad: The Federal Directorate of Education has posted new principals to three Islamabad model colleges.

Islamabad Model College for Boys, F-10/4, principal Prof Qasim Masood has been transferred and posted as the principal of the Islamabad Model Post Graduate College for Boys, H-8.

He replaced principal Prof Muhammad Ali Siddiqui, who retired on April 27 after reaching the age of superannuation.

Also, the FDE transferred and posted the Islamabad Model College for Boys, Sihala, Prof Dr Khalid Mehmood as the principal of the Islamabad Model College for Boys, F-10/4, while Associate Professor Muhammad Naeem Dar of the Islamabad Model Commerce College for Boys, H-8/4, has been made the principal of the Islamabad Model College for Boys, Sihala.

A notification issued by the FDE said the postings had been made with the approval of the director general until further orders and that they had taken effect immediately.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Islamabad