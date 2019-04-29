Leading boxers set to compete as National C’ship begins today

KARACHI: All front-line boxers will be seen in action when the 37th National Men’s Boxing Championship begins at the Pakistan Sports Complex, Islamabad, on Monday (today).

The draws will be held at 10am and the opening ceremony will be conducted at 5pm. Pakistan Boxing Federation’s (PBF) secretary Col Nasir Tung told ‘The News’ from Islamabad that around 25 pugilists would be picked for the camp that they were going to organise for international events.

Besides featuring in the 13th South Asian Games in Nepal in December, Pakistani boxers are to participate in the President’s Cup in Jakarta in July. Nasir said that three fighters in each weight would be selected. There was not too much scope in the super heavyweight so effort would be made to pick the best from them, he added.

“Army shall be hosting the prestigious event and the event shall be conducted as per AIBA/PBF Rules,” the PBF said in a press release. Boxers will compete in ten categories: 49 kg, 52 kg, 56 kg, 60 kg, 64 kg, 69 kg, 75 kg, 81 kg, 91 kg and 91+kg.

The participants are Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab, Sindh, Islamabad, AJK, Army, PAF, Navy, K-Electric, KPT, WAPDA, Railways and Police. Army are the defending champions. Nasir said that all the units had arrived and were staying at the hostels inside Pakistan Sports Complex.