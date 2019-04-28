Why investigative agencies not probing PTI corruption: Bilawal

ISLAMABAD: The PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Saturday instructed the party leaders to expose the PTI's corruption at every forum available and asked why the investigative bodies were not taking action on the PTI corruption.

The PPP leaders from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Saturday briefed Bilawal about alleged corruption in the Billion Tree Tsunami project initiated by the PTI government in KP. The leaders also apprised the party chairman about cases of corruption in the BRT project, Malam Jabba case and fake admissions case in KP. Bilawal said all the tall claims of the PTI and their leader Imran Khan were proved false one after other. “Why investigation agencies don’t take action against these mega corruption cases of the PTI,” Bilawal asked. Farhatullah Babar, Humayun Khan, Senator Rubina Khalid, Faisal Karim Kundi, Aijaz Khan Durrani and others called on Bilawal at Zardari House in Islamabad.

Latter, addressing a press conference, Humayun Khan, along with Faisal Karim Kundi, Rubina Khalid and Aijaz Khan said the PPP will file the complaint in the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) after the report of the parliamentary committee of the PPP to expose the corruption in Billion Tree Project. He said the PPP committee was formed by Bilawal. Humayun Khan said Prime Minister Imran Khan in the past had claimed that the project of the one billion trees was completed, but when he reached China, he made a claim of four billion trees. “The prime minister was telling a lies abroad while governor KP used to tell lies in KP,” he said.

He announced that the PPP will lodge protest in Peshawar over the recent raise in in price hike on the Labour Day (May 1) and this protest rally will also be joined by doctors and paramedical staff, who were already on protest and labourers who were facing real hardship of the price hike due to the government’s economic policies.

Humayun said that the PTI promised to provide five million houses, but this was yet to materialise.

The PPP KP president also termed the public rallies of the prime minister in the tribal areas as a pre-poll rigging.