Will the Masters win spur Tiger on to more major triumphs?

During the summer of 2008, it was considered a mere formality that Tiger Woods would overtake Jack Nicklaus’ major tally of 18. But since mid-June that year, as Woods won his 14th major at the US Open at Torrey Pines, the question of when Woods would overtake Nicklaus’ haul eventually metamorphosed into if over the past decade. And more recently, that if over Woods becoming the all-time leader in terms of major titles, had transformed into an if over him ever winning a major again.

All that changed two weeks ago, as Woods won his 15th major and fifth Masters title. The impact of that achievement can be seen in the global reaction to Woods donning the green jacket, with tributes coming from across the world, ranging from maestros of other sports – like Rafael Nadal, Tom Brady and LeBron James – and three of the four most recent US presidents paying homage on the eve of the Masters win. However, with the dust now settled over the past fortnight on what is being lauded as one of the greatest comebacks in all of sports, the question would inevitably move to: What next for Tiger Woods? Will the Masters win be one last hurrah to give one of the most glittering sporting careers of all time a fitting closure, or will golf witness a reversal and see the rise of that question that has dominated the sport since the turn of the century: Will Tiger Woods become the most decorated golfer of all time? Woods is also within one win of Sam Snead’s 82 PGA Tour titles. But of course, whether it’s golf or tennis, it’s the major tally that has been considered the hallmark of greatness, which prompts the GOAT [Greatest of All Time] debate in Woods, despite his lead in tour wins over Nicklaus.

The last time the query over all-time major tally echoed the sporting world, Woods was in his early to mid- 30s, which in golfing terms is the peak of one’s powers. Now, aged 43, with a sport that is becoming increasingly physical as the years go by, how realistic are Woods’ chances of winning four more majors? In that particular quest, Woods couldn’t have asked for a better schedule to seek his 16th major crown this summer. For, the next two majors are being held at courses where he has enjoyed considerable success. A schedule reshuffle means that the PGA Championship is slated for May and not August. This year the major will be hosted at Bethpage Black, where Woods won the 2002 US Open. Similarly, the US Open this year will be at Pebble Beach Golf Links, where he won the same tournament in 2000. Furthermore, Woods would also have fond memories of Bethpage Black from 2009, when he clawed back a 15-stroke gap on the final day to be tied for sixth, in an exhibit of the quintessential Tiger-esque late resurgence, eventually finishing only four strokes behind eventual champion Lucas Glove.

Similarly, Woods’ 2000 US Open win remains the highest ever victory margin at a major, as he cruised to a 15-stroke triumph at Pebble Beach, where the Masters champion has also won other Tour events. And yet one has to factor in the reality that the 2000s was a decade almost in a parallel galaxy. One where a younger Tiger Woods dominated the sport like no other, and was destined to break every conceivable record in golf.Therefore, what he may or may not have achieved at Bethpage and Pebble Beach during his halcyon days, might have little bearing on what he does and does not achieve when he enters those courses now with an unfamiliar feeling of being a major winner, and a tag that he has become less and less accustomed to over the course of the ongoing decade: one of a genuine major contender. For many, including Nicklaus – who has always backed Woods to go past his tally – Tiger was a pre-tournament contender for the Masters as well. That he managed to ward off challenges from Brooks Koepka and Francesco Molinari – with the latter having the trophy on his stick for the first 9 holes on Sunday – would further bolster Woods’ self-certitude, having got the better of the most recent major winners. Koepka, especially, has been the most dominant force in golf, over the past two seasons.

Tiger of old would absolutely love the fact that the PGA Championship is being held in the immediate aftermath of the Masters, followed by the US Open after another month – at two of his favourite courses – given that he has traditionally thrived on momentum. Whether it’s his stroke-making on a final Sunday, or indeed his strategy over the course of a season, Woods is one of the greatest front-runners in all of sports. The question then is: Will Woods make the most of this momentum to get closer to Nicklaus over the next two months? Or would he patiently keep knocking down the dominos and realise that health-permitting he would have another 5-6 years at the top of the sport? We’ll find out over the next couple of months.