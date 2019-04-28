Maldivean scholars visit PAL

Islamabad : The scholars, writers and intellectuals of Dhivehi Language Academy, Maldives on Friday visited Pakistan Academy of Letters (PAL) and discussed the proposed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), aiming to enhance cooperation in making arrangements in the field of translation of literary works and publication of books of each other countries.

The seven-member delegation included Ashraf Ali, President of Dhivehi Language Academy, Naseema Ahmed, Director General, Shahma Ali, Assistant Director (History), Mohamad Fauzan Ahmed, Assistant Director, Ashraf Abdul Raheem, Writer/Scholar, Ahmed Nadeem, IT Consultant and Anas Mohamed.

Director General PAL Dr. Rashid Hamid and other senior officials warmly received the delegation on arrival to Pakistan Academy of Letters.

Later, PAL arranged a meeting and discussion with the language experts, writers and scholars to discuss proposed MOU of Urdu language corpus and get benefited from the comprehensive corpus of Urdu language.

The meeting was attended by Director General National Language Promotion Department Iftikhar Arif, Managing Director National Book Foundation Dr. Inamul Haq Javeid, Director General PAL Dr. Rashid Hamid and numbers of writers and scholars.

In a meeting, the participants discussed various aspects of proposed agreement between Pakistan Academy of Letters and Dhivehi Language Authority (DLA) Maldives.

Speaking on the occasion, Iftikhar Arif said writers and scholars belonged to the same family.

He said all the languages were same and anything being written in any language is part of literature.

He said that the first grammar of the world was from this part of world and we have rich and tremendous linguistic stock.

DLA, Maldives President thanked PAL for arranging a special meeting and warm welcome to discuss various aspects of proposed agreement.

Director General PAL Dr. Rashid Hamid said an agreement between DLA and PAL would enhance cooperation in making arrangements in the field of translation of literary works and publication of books of each other countries, making arrangements to organize literary festivals, book exhibitions/book fairs and conference/seminars to promote literature along with culture in both the country, reciprocal visits of writers, intellectuals, poets and scholars to each other country and exchange of their experiences respectively.