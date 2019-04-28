Siraj claims govt crumbling under its own weight

LAHORE: Jamaat-e-Islami ameer Senator Sirajul Haq claimed the opposition parties did not need to come out for removing the present government which was made up by piecing together PPP, PML-N and Gen Pervez Musharraf’s cabinet members, and was crumbling under its own weight.

Nine months rule of the PTI government are a total failure and highly disappointing for people including its own supporters, Sirjul Haq said at a press conference at Mansoorah after the first meeting of newly elected JI Shoora, the central decision-making body. He was flanked by JI Secretary General Amirul Azeem, JI naib ameer Liaqat Baloch and JI Information Secretary Qaisar Sharif.

Sirajul Haq said people coming to power with the help of outside forces had always met the same fate. He said the masses had tried all other parties many times and claimed that they had no option except the JI. He reiterated that if there was an attempt to thrust the presidential system once again on the country, the four provinces and different nationalities in the country could not be put together in any manner. He said the government itself had begun the discussion of the presidential system in order to cover up its failures. He said that the masses wanted a solution to their problems and were least interested in the change of the system.

Sirajul Haq demanded Prime Minister Imran Khan and PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto to stop a verbal clash against each other and insulting women, and instead come out with some concrete plans to counter poverty, price hike and unemployment.

He said the National Action Plan had been started against terrorism but the colonial powers’ slaves in the government had diverted it against seminaries. He warned that the Islamic character of the state of Pakistan and even its geography were in danger under the present rulers. He said the prime minister during his visit to Iran, had talked against national interest. He said the premier’s visit to Iran was aimed at improving ties with it but the end result had been just the opposite. Sirajul Haq said the people of Afghanistan themselves should be worried about the form of government in their country and Prime Minister Imran Khan should not bother about it. He said that in the past, Imran Khan had been talking against the IMF but now his government begged and accepted all IMF terms to secure loans.

Sirajul Haq rejected the proposed new amnesty scheme of the government and said it only aimed at whitening black money of the plunderers and legalise their ill gotten wealth. He said against its tall claims the government had not been able to retrieve a single plundered dollar in banks abroad.

Meanwhile, JI naib ameer Liaqat Baloch, talking to media said PTI’s best men had failed to run the government and the second line leaders and technocrats borrowed or imposed from outside could not be expected to do any better. Liaqat Baloch said all religious parties stood united for safeguarding the Islamic laws and Islamic culture in the country. He said the secular and liberal elements in the government were busy at provocations against the vast Islam loving majority. He said the Qadyani issue had been solved once and for all in the constitution during Z.A. Bhutto’s government and Qadyanis should accept their constitutional status as non-Muslim. He said it would protect their political, social and human rights as well as economic interests. He also stressed upon the government to effectively implement laws in the regard.