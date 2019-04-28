close
Sun Apr 28, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
April 28, 2019

People in Bara happy after receiving driving licences

Peshawar

BARA: The people in Bara are relieved as the traffic police are issuing driving licences in this tehsil of Khyber district.

Capital City Police Office (CCPO) Qazi Jamilur Rehman had sent a mobile team to Bara for issuing driving licences under the supervision of chief traffic warden Kashif Zulfiqar and Sub-Inspector Rasheed Khan. Talking to reporters here, Rasheed Khan said up to 410, including 20 Sikh community members, had been issued licences so far. “At least 120 learner permits were also issued the other day,” he explained. Rasheed Khan added that mobile team facility would be provided to Jamrud and Landikotal tehsils soon. Meanwhile, the City Traffic Police Education Unit distributed traffic awareness pamphlets among the people.

