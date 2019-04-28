Over-the-counter sale of antibiotics banned

Islamabad : Although a belated intervention, the government has finally made an attempt to prohibited over-the-counter (OTC) sale of antibiotics in Islamabad. Medical stores and pharmacies operating in the jurisdiction of the federal capital have been strictly instructed to desist from selling antibiotics unless prescribed by a registered medical practitioner.

In a letter dispatched to pharmacies and medical stores, Senior Inspector of Drugs Sardar Shabbir Ahmed has announced an immediate ban on OTC sale of all antibiotics and antibacterial drugs, instructing sellers to adopt necessary measures restricting the sale of such drugs to prescription by a registered medical practitioner, and to maintain proper record in this connection.

The measure has been taken in view of the emerging risk of antimicrobial resistance (AMR) which seriously threatens public health in developing countries like Pakistan, where patients are free to buy antibiotics of choice because of unconditional availability of these drugs on medical stores. “Although the issue needs adoption of a multi-pronged strategy for its containment, the aforementioned contributory factor can be redressed by ensuring adherence to applicable laws which require sale of such drugs on prescription of a registered medical practitioner,” the letter states.

Antibiotics/antibacterial are included in Schedule B and G of the ICT Drug Rules 2013, which entails that such drugs cannot be dispensed or sold without the prescription of a registered medical practitioner. Furthermore, the said rules also require retaining a copy of the prescription and maintenance of proper sale record. The letter has been copied to heads of all public and private hospitals, with a request that all doctors serving in their respective hospitals be directed to ensure rational prescribing of antibiotics and to issue proper prescriptions to patients.