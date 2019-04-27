Kvitova advances to last four in Stuttgart

STUTTGART, Germany: World No 3 Petra Kvitova overcame a rocky start to beat Anastasija Sevastova in three sets and progress to the last four of the WTA tournament in Stuttgart on Friday.

Latvia’s Sevastova sprung a surprise early on, breaking twice to take a 4-0 lead before going on to win the first set.

Yet Kvitova came back to win 2-6, 6-2, 6-3 and reach the last four in Stuttgart for the third time in her career.

“It was really difficult today, but I am very happy to be in the semi-final. I feel good and healthy,” said Kvitova after the match.

Along with Japanese world No 1 Naomi Osaka, Kvitova is one of the favourites in Stuttgart.

She will face either the Netherlands’ Kiki Bertens or Germany’s Angelique Kerber in the semi-finals on Saturday, before potentially meeting Osaka in Sunday’s final.

“If I play against Angie in the semi-final, it will be like a Fed Cup tie because the crowd will be behind her,” said Kvitova.