Sat Apr 27, 2019
April 27, 2019

Allama Iqbal remembered

Islamabad

 
Islamabad: The 81st death anniversary of Allama Muhammad Iqbal was observed at Preston University, here, says a press release.

To mark the day, a seminar was jointly organised by the Shehr-e-Iqbal Forum and Preston University. Senator Waleed Iqbal grandson of poet-philosopher Dr. Allama Muhammad Iqbal and son of jurists of international eminence Dr. Javed Iqbal and Nasira Iqbal presided over the event as chief guest.

Dr. Shoaib Suddle, president Shehr-e-Iqbal Forum welcomed the distinguished chief guest and the honorable guests. Eminent among the speakers who addressed the seminar and paid glowing tribute to poet-philosopher Dr. Allama Muhammad Iqbal were Dr. Humaira Shahbaz, Sr. Instructor NUML, Mian Naeem Javed, Former District Nazim, Sialkot, Sabibzada Shah Heer Elahi, Asst. Prof. Bahria University Zaheer Ahmed Gillani, Secretary General SIF and Ishaq Naeem Rana, Secretary Finance SIF.

In his keynote address on the occasion, chief guest Senator Waleed Iqbal profoundly eulogized the endeavors and unparalleled contribution of Dr. Allama Muhammad Iqbal towards the creation of Pakistan. He highlighted the importance of high intellect and prolific writings of Allama Iqbal for the betterment, self-respect and sovereignty of the humanity and human values in accordance with the teachings of Islam and Islamic values.

