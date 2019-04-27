4 terror suspects arrested

LAHORE: The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD), Multan, claimed to have arrested four terrorists of proscribed organisation Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TPP) in an intelligence-based operation on Friday.

CTD officials also recovered explosives, arms and ammunition. A CTD team got credible source information that four terrorists belonging to proscribed organisation TTP were present near Bahawalpur Bypass Chowk, Multan City and they were planning to attack sensitive installations in Multan. The CTD team raided the place and arrested four alleged terrorists namely Fazal Wahab, Aslam Khan, Gull Rehma and Basit Ali. The recoveries made from them included hand grenades, six pistols of 30 bore, ammunition and terrorism funds with receipt. Bomb Disposal Squad team was also called at the place of the raid.