Man kills ‘two robbers’ in Hunjerwal

LAHORE: A citizen killed two ‘robbers’ during their attempt to rob his family on Motorway in the Hunjerwal police area on Friday.

Four accomplices of the killed robbers fled the scene. Police have removed the bodies to morgue. A spokesman for Lahore police said one Shahid of Chung was on his way in a car along with his family to attend a Nikah ceremony in Gujranwala. As they reached near Shadewal village on Motorway, six robbers intercepted his car and started looting cash and gold ornaments from his family. The robbers also opened firing at the car. In the meantime, Shahhid whipped out his licensed pistol and opened firing at the robbers. As a result, two robbers died while four others fled. Police reached the scene after being informed and collected evidences. Police have also been trying to identify the deceased robbers. Police have also taken into custody the bike and weapons of the robbers. Further investigation is underway to arrest the fleeing robbers.

transferred: Inspector General Police, Punjab, Captain (r) Arif Nawaz Khan has issued transfer and posting orders of 10 police officers.

Farhat Abbas has been posted as SP, Legal, Police Training College, Chung, Lahore and Muhammad Arif as SP, Legal, Multan region. DSP, Legal, Rawalpindi Region, Abdul Farooq has been transferred and posted SP, Legal, Gujranwala region. DSP, Legal, Operations III, Asif Ali Sheikh has been transferred and posted as SSP, Legal, Lahore. SSP, Legal, Lahore, Muhammad Latif Khan has been transferred and posted as SP, Legal, Sheikhupura region. Muhammad Afzal Nazir, DSP, Legal, Service Matters, Lahore, has been transferred and posted as SP, Legal, Faisalabad region. DSP, Legal, Headquarters Lahore, Muhammad Saleem Chughtai has been transferred and posted as AIG Legal, Central Police Office, Punjab, Lahore. DSP, Legal, Multan, Shahzad Hameed has been transferred and posted as additional SP Headquarters Multan. SDPO Khanpur Muhammad Javed Akhtar has been transferred and posted as DSP, Organised Crime, Rahim Yar Khan. DSP, Organised Crime, Farrukh Javed has been transferred and posted as SDPO, Khanpur, Rahim Yar Khan.

Gang arrested: Gujrat police arrested a gang involved in motorcycle thefts and recovered 15 motorcycles from its possession. The bikes recovered from the gang were returned to their owners. One of the arrested gang members, Muhammad Ayub, disclosed during investigation that he and his accomplice Hazrat Khan used to steal new motorcycles from shopping centres and plazas. About their modus operandi, he said he used to keep an eye on the victim/owner of the motorcycle and Hazrat Khan stole the bike.

Accused Muhammad Ayub said he would sell the stolen bikes in Peshawar. He said he would travel to Peshawar via GT Road after replacing the number plates of the stolen bike with the original number plates of his own motorcycle. DPO Syed Ali Mohsin rewarded the police team with a cash prize and commendatory certificates for arresting the gang.

Security tightened: Security of the mosques and other religious places, including Imambargahs, remained tighten on Friday in the City. The security was tightened after DIG Operations Muhammad Waqas Nazir issued directions to all the divisional SPs, DSPs and SHOs to ensure foolproof security arrangements in the City.

All the SPs, DSPs and other police officers personally reviewed and ensured tight security arrangements at all the religious places. Police officers and officials along with members of the Dolphin Squad and Police Response Unit remained alert at all the sensitive mosques and Imambargahs.