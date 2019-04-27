close
Sat Apr 27, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
April 27, 2019

Open courts

National

GUJRANWALA: Following the instructions from Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, the district administration and the police officers held open courts here on Friday. Regional Police Officer Tariq Abbas Qureshi and CPO Dr Moeen Masood addressed the open courts in their offices, while ADC Headquarters Umar Qureshi listened to the problems of the citizens at DC Office.

