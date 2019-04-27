PFA seals food factory

TOBA TEK SINGH: A Punjab Food Authority team led by food safety officer Javeria Hafeez sealed a factory for preparing substandard red chillies and other food items near Chak 295/GB, Barianwala. The PFA team had raided the factory some days ago and sent the food samples to a testing laboratory in Lahore. On Friday, the PFA team received the laboratory report, which confirmed that the food items were substandard. In the light of the report, the PFA team sealed the factory. City police have registered a case against factory owners.--Correspondent