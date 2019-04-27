close
Sat Apr 27, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
April 27, 2019

KP law minster visits TDPs camp in Bannu

National

OC
Our Correspondent
April 27, 2019

PESHAWAR: Minister for Law Sultan Muhammad Khan visited the Temporarily Displaced Persons (TDPs) camp in Bakakhel subdivision of Bannu and met tribal elders. The minister also inaugurated work on the road from the telephone exchange to SM Rocha Wazir subdivision. It will have two bridges.

The minister was accompanied by members KP Assembly, Chairman District Development and Advisory Committee (DDAC) Khalid Khan Mohmand, Shah Muhammad Wazir, Pakhtoon Yar Khan, Bannu Commissioner Adil Saddiqi and the army officer.

The minister inspected health facilities available in the Basic Health Unit, established for the TDPs at the camp. He addressed a gathering of the tribal elders and said their sacrifices would be remembered forever.

The minister issued an order to solve all problems faced by the tribal people at the camp on an emergency basis. He inspected an under-construction Government Degree College building and directed the officials to ensure that college the work is completed as soon as possible.

