Nawaz wants to go abroad instead of jail: Dr Firdous

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Thursday said Nawaz Sharif's drama of disease has reached its climax with his application for treatment abroad.

It has proved beyond any doubt that he wanted to go to London in order to escape prison, she said. In a statement, the Special Assistant to PM said that Marriyum Aurangzeb was spokesperson of the corrupt whose interpretation and explanation could not hide billions of rupees, recovered from the account of a “Paaperwala.”

She said it was surprising that Bilawal Bhutto Zardari was feeling the pain of general public. “People were still poor as both former ruling parties looted the national resources,” she added. She said that lavish lifestyle of opposition leaders belied their claims of affection with poor and they even did not know prices of daily use items. She said it would be ‘miraculous’ if Bilawal could inform about the prices of daily use items.

She said that flawed policies of PPP and PML- N led to current poor economic conditions of the country.

She said Bilawal was not worried for the poor, but trying to befool masses and come to power but people have already rejected dynastic politics.

The SAPM said if Bilawal was really worried about poverty and inflation, he should ask his father and aunt to return the looted national wealth.

She said that Shah Mehmood Qureshi was part of the team of Prime Minister Imran Khan, and Bilawal Zardari should shun corruption and become a ‘pupil’ of Shah Mehmood Qureshi.