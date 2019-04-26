close
Fri Apr 26, 2019
Our Correspondent
April 26, 2019

Huge cache of narcotics seized

National

Our Correspondent
April 26, 2019

TOBA TEK SINGH: Nawan Lahore police recovered a huge cache of narcotics on Thursday.

Police pulled over a car driven by Zafar Iqbal near M-4 Chiraghabad Interchange and recovered 21 kilogram hashish and four kilogram opium. According to police, the driver is stated to be a member of an inter-district narcotics smuggler gang and he has been involved in bringing narcotics from KP to Punjab.

