Huge cache of narcotics seized

TOBA TEK SINGH: Nawan Lahore police recovered a huge cache of narcotics on Thursday.

Police pulled over a car driven by Zafar Iqbal near M-4 Chiraghabad Interchange and recovered 21 kilogram hashish and four kilogram opium. According to police, the driver is stated to be a member of an inter-district narcotics smuggler gang and he has been involved in bringing narcotics from KP to Punjab.