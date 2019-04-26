Shaukat defends KP CM as powerful

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Information Shaukat Yousafzai on Thursday said that Mahmood Khan was powerful chief minister of the province and his performance was better than other provinces.

“The KP chief minister takes all the decisions himself. Comparatively his performance is better than his counterparts in other provinces. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is progressing well under his leadership,” he said through a statement. Shaukat said Mahmood Khan was a hardworking and honest man. “He takes tough decisions for the development of the province,” said the minister, adding the chief minister was running the affairs of the province despite financial difficulties.

“The chief minister has the trust and backing of Prime Minister Imran Khan,” he added. He ruled out differences in the government, saying the chief minister was monitoring the performance of all ministries. The minister predicted change in the provincial cabinet within eight to 10 days. “The ministers performing well would remain part of the cabinet,” he went on to add KPBOIT gets focal person.

Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has appointed the senior leader of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and social worker Nawaz Shangla as focal person for the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Board of Investment and Trade (KPBOIT). Nawaz Shangla is the senior party leader who had also contested elections on the party ticket from National Assembly constituency (NA10) Shangla in 2013. However, he was not given the ticket for the last general election.

Nawaz, through a statement, said on Thursday that the chief minister had expressed trust in him and he would put in all his efforts to live up to the expectations of the chief executive of the province. He added that the province needed both local and foreign investment and the KPBOIT was playing its due to role in bringing this much-needed investment into the province.