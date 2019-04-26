FUUAST innovatia concludes on high note

Islamabad : Meant to provide the students of countrywide universities with a platform to share ideas and compete in a healthy yet challenging environment, the Federal Urdu University of Arts, Science and Technology (FUUAST), Islamabad’s Innovatia’19 ended here on a high note.

During the three-day event for which Jang Media Group had partnered with the FUUAST, more than 1,500 students from 75 campuses of 45 universities participated in 46 competitions in electrical engineering, computer science, Islamic, arts, literature, sports, social and technical fields.

The organisers said they held the event, which had been held by the FUUAST’s Electrical Engineering Department since 2015, with the vision ‘where participation becomes innovation’ to create leadership and event management skills among participants through fair play.

They said the Innovatia helped channelise the youths’ talents.

The event comprised both indoor and outdoor competitions. The line following robot, sumo war of robots, Rangistan, egg drop, bridge making, android app development, website designing and social contests took place on campus, while cricket, volleyball, badminton, futsal and athletics were held at the Pakistan Sports Club.

Deputy Commissioner of Islamabad M. Hamza Shafqaat was the chief guest during the concluding ceremony held on the university’s campus, where campus in charge Prof Aurangzeb, dean of the Faculty of Engineering Dr. Naveed Ali Khan, director (sports) Rozina Shaheen and CEO of FOWWRY Technologies M Adeel were in attendance as guests of honour.

Chairperson of the Innovatia’19 and head of the Department Electrical Engineering Dr. Rahatullah distributed shields and certificates to the event’s cabinet members.

Cash prizes sponsored by FOWWRY Technologies along with shields were given away to the winners and runners-up of the different contests.

The chief guest congratulated the organisers for putting up a good event and praised the talented and skillful participants for making it a success.

Prof Aurangzeb presented a shield of appreciation to the chief guest and Innovatia’19 board of directors before he received a shield of appreciation from Dr Rahatullah.

The campus in charge thanked Hamza Shafqaat for showing up and hoped that the Team Innovatia’19 would continue holding such events.