Traders demand new rent law

Islamabad : A delegation of Bara Kahu Markazi Union led by its President Malik Sajjad visited Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (ICCI) and highlighting issues said that due to absence of rent control act in Islamabad, the traders of Bara Kahu and other markets were feeling insecure in running business activities and called upon the government to arrange early promulgation of a new rent law in the federal capital so that the traders could focus on promoting business activities with peace of mind.

President Markazi Anjuman-e-Tijaran and representatives of other markets were also present at the occasion.