close
Fri Apr 26, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
SA
Saeed Ahmed
April 26, 2019

Traders demand new rent law

Islamabad

SA
Saeed Ahmed
April 26, 2019

Islamabad : A delegation of Bara Kahu Markazi Union led by its President Malik Sajjad visited Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (ICCI) and highlighting issues said that due to absence of rent control act in Islamabad, the traders of Bara Kahu and other markets were feeling insecure in running business activities and called upon the government to arrange early promulgation of a new rent law in the federal capital so that the traders could focus on promoting business activities with peace of mind.

President Markazi Anjuman-e-Tijaran and representatives of other markets were also present at the occasion.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Islamabad