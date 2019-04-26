Convocation of FG Postgraduate College for Women held

Rawalpindi : The 30th convocation of F.G Postgraduate College for Women, Kashmir Road was held on Thursday.

It was organised to award degrees, rolls of honour and merit certificates to the graduates of B.A, B.Sc, M.A Urdu for the Session 2015-17.

Maj Gen Nigar Johar, TI(M), Commandant PEMH, Rawalpindi was the chief guest on this occasion. The proceedings of the ceremony started with recitation from the Holy Quran by Wajeeha Tabassum. Nighat Younis presented ‘Naat’ (SAW), national anthem was presented by Surraya, Nighat, Sajar and Muniba.

The Principal Professor Rana Arshad Qazi in her welcome address paid rich tribute to the chief guest, the third lady officer in the history of Pak army to be promoted to the rank of major general. She holds Tamgha-i-Imtiaz (M) & Fathima Jinnah Gold Medal to her credit besides being an ex-Cibian. Every academic institution strives to enable its students to excel in academics & provide good results, by the dedication of faculty and concerted efforts of students. She also presented a brief synopsis of the academic results of the college in the year 2018-2019.

On the basis of outstanding performance, the college won the trophy for ‘the Best Institution’ in sports and co-curricular among all the Colleges of FGEIs (C/G) and was declared ‘the Third Best College in Academics.’

As many as 190 graduates were awarded degrees by the chief guest. 109 degrees were presented to the students of B.A, 55 to B.Sc, 26 to M.A Urdu. Roll of honours, merit certificates and medals were also awarded to the students who excelled in university examinations.

Tehmeena Malik, a shining star of CB College who graduated in 1971 from this institution was the proud recipient of this award. Tahmeena Ali ( now Malik) graduated in 1971, Valedictorian 1971, Silver Medalist (best debater 1969/1970), recipient of the Krishan Kishore Declamation Contest held at the Punjab University (1969/1970), Joint Secretary College Union, First Editor of the College Magazine ‘Sabqat’, Principal Jack & Jill Montessori and High School (1971-2015) and currently President Association of Business Professional & Agricultural Women (IR Branch) chief guest Maj Gen Nigar Johar was presented the College insignia by the Principal Professor Rana Arshad Qazi.