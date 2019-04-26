close
Fri Apr 26, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
April 26, 2019

Imam-e-Kaaba praised

Lahore

April 26, 2019

LAHORE: University of Management and Technology President Ibrahim Hasan Murad called on Imam-e-Kaaba Sheikh Abdullah Awad Al-Juhany. He said that Al-Juhany is Imam of two billion Muslims across the globe and represents their faith. Ibrahim Hasan said that it was an honour to meet Imam-e-Kaaba and discuss with him national and international issues concerning Muslim Ummah.

Ibrahim Hasan thanked Sheikh Abdullah Awad Al-Juhany for representing Muslims across the globe. UMT president also presented a souvenir to Imam-e-Kaaba and sought his heartfelt prayers for the people of Pakistan and overall Muslim fraternity.

