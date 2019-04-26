Vettel has ‘absolute faith’ in fifth title quest

BAKU, Azerbaijan: Sebastian Vettel is unfazed by his disappointing start to the season and certain that he can recover to win his fifth world drivers title.

Ferrari’s four-time champion told reporters in Baku on Thursday he did not regard Sunday’s Azerbaijan Grand Prix as decisive despite struggling to impress in the three season-opening races.

“I know some people like to put it that this is the decider, but we have a lot of races left,” he said.

“Hopefully, at one point, we can look back and say this was the decider or the decisive moment, but right now I don’t know and I don’t really care.

“We want to win, but that’s for any race we go to. I think we have a very strong package and I’m confident if we can get it in the right place then we should be able to show that and give the others a very, very hard time.

“I’m not thinking that it all depends on one single moment.”

Asked if he felt certain he can beat new Ferrari team-mate Charles Leclerc and then defeat Hamilton, Vettel said: “I have the absolute belief that I can be world champion.”

Since winning four successive championships with Red Bull from 2010 to 2013, Vettel has been unable to add another success.

Instead, he has seen Mercedes take over as the dominant force in Formula One and Lewis Hamilton, who he trails already by 31 points, as the outstanding and most successful driver.