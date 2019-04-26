close
Fri Apr 26, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
 
April 26, 2019

Security Branch of Lahore Police

National

 
April 26, 2019

LAHORE: Following the directions of DIG Operations, Lahore, Muhammad Waqas Nazir, the Security Branch of Lahore Police has prepared a list of all those religious programs which get permission to hold their ceremonies every year. SP Security, Lahore, Faisal Shehzad said that it had become necessary to make different categories of religious programmes to improve the law and order situation of the City. He said that all the religious activities which were approved through a certain SOP had no ban of any kind. However, it was seen that some administrators of religious activities were holding programmes without any intimation to police or prior permission. The programmes which were not intimated to the police were a constant risk for peace.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan