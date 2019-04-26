Security Branch of Lahore Police

LAHORE: Following the directions of DIG Operations, Lahore, Muhammad Waqas Nazir, the Security Branch of Lahore Police has prepared a list of all those religious programs which get permission to hold their ceremonies every year. SP Security, Lahore, Faisal Shehzad said that it had become necessary to make different categories of religious programmes to improve the law and order situation of the City. He said that all the religious activities which were approved through a certain SOP had no ban of any kind. However, it was seen that some administrators of religious activities were holding programmes without any intimation to police or prior permission. The programmes which were not intimated to the police were a constant risk for peace.