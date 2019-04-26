close
Fri Apr 26, 2019
Hussain Asghar appointed NAB deputy chairman

Top Story

A
APP
April 26, 2019

ISLAMABAD: The federal government on Thursday appointed Hussain Asghar as Deputy Chairman, National Accountability Bureau (NAB), with immediate effect for a period of three years.

According to a notification issued by the Ministry of Law and Justice, the appointment had been made in consultation with NAB chairman under Section 7 of the National Accountability Ordinance, 1999. Earlier, National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal had recommended the appointment of Hussain Asghar as the Deputy Chairman of the Bureau.

Asghar was former Director General of the Anti-Corruption Establishment in Punjab, and performed his duties from September 24, 2018 to February 22, 2019.

