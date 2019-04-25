PTI ex-MPA awarded for role in SDGs task force

PESHAWAR: A former adviser to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief minister Arif Yousaf has been awarded for his role in attainment of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Arif Yousaf was elected to the KP Assembly from the provincial metropolis during the 2013 general election. He later served for five years as a convener of the Provincial Task Force on the SDGs.

The Pakistan Institute for Parliamentary Services (PIPS) recently arranged a conference at the federal capital on the (SGDs) where his role in the task force was acknowledged.

National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser was the chief guest of the event which was attended by members of the national and provincial assemblies.

Asad Qaiser talked of the SGDs importance and how to achieve them. RIPs Executive Director Zaffarullah Khan, MNA Riaz Fatiana, Convener, National Parliamentary Task Force on SGDs, shed light on the attainment of the SDGs.

The PTI former MPA dwelt at the five years performance of the task force related to the SDGs. He talked of the role and importance of the parliament in regard to the SDGs and said MNAs and MPAs had an important role which they could play through the parliament.

Arif Yousaf thanked the RIPs, United Nations Development Programme, UNICEF and the media for their help they extended to him as the SDGs task force head. He received a shield for his performance.