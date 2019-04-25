Accused sent to prison for propaganda against vaccination

PESHAWAR: A local court on Wednesday sent an accused to prison on judicial for spreading rumours about polio vaccination.

Judicial Magistrate Salim-ur-Rehman sent Nazar Muhammad Khan, a daily-wage employee of the Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited, to Peshawar Central Prison after cops from Badaber Police Station produced him before the court and requested his further remand for investigation in the case.

The police produced him after taking one-day custody in the police station.

The accused was arrested after his video went viral on social media, creating fears and misconception among people about polio vaccines.

The Badaber police were conducting raids to arrest those who had attacked and ransacked a basic health unit after the rumours were spread about the reported adverse effects of polio vaccination.