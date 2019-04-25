Cotton imports NA body to move NA to restore import duty

ISLAMABAD: The Special Committee of the National Assembly on Agricultural Products unanimously decided to move a resolution in the National Assembly to restore import duty to discourage cotton imports.

The meeting of the special committee of the National Assembly on Agricultural Products held under with the chair of National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser and was attended by the Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research, senior officials of the Ministry of Commerce, Finance and National Food Security and Research respectively.

The Committee unanimously approved the TORs of the Special Committee on Agricultural Products which outlines an ambitious undertaking to turn around Pakistan's agriculture sector.

The Special Committee of the National Assembly on Agricultural Products deliberated at length to rein in Pakistan’s declining cotton sector.

Asad Qaiser remarked that cotton was Pakistan’s strategic crop and boosting productivity and export competitiveness was central to the revival of cotton in Pakistan.

National Assembly Speaker said that the small scale and poor farmers always complained that the parliament and policy makers were accessible to the poor farmers.

He said that the Special Committee on Agricultural Products will visit the farmers rather than calling few selected people to the highest forums.

He emphatically stressed to set aside political considerations and adopt a cross-partisan collaborative mechanism to turn around the agriculture sector in Pakistan. He expressed these views in.

The National Assembly Speaker urged the Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research to compensate the farmers for the losses incurred in the aftermath of the recent spell of rain and hailstorm.

Asad Qaiser further advised the Federal Minister Mehboob Sultan to personally visit the affected region and ascertain the estimated losses to the farmers.

The minister assured that government will extend maximum relief to the poor farmers. He added that the prime minister has also assured compensation to the farmers.

The minister expressed confidence that given the support and commitment of this committee, we may revitalize our agriculture and realize out true potential.

The Ministry of Commerce, Finance and National Food Security and Research respectively briefed the Committee.