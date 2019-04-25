WCI ranks Lahore safer city in Pakistan

LAHORE: World Crime Index (WCI) has issued its report regarding the cities with different rankings according to their crime ratio.

According to the report, there is visible decrease in the crime ratio in Lahore as its ranking is at 174th number this year in comparison to the ranking of 138th number last year. The improvement in the performance of Lahore police is due to its institutional reforms and use of latest technology. Crime rate against property has decrease to 47 per cent and law and order situation has also improved in the city.

Lahore has become a safer city in comparison to the other cities of the country according to this report. The report could be reviewed on the website of World Crime Index. The decrease has occurred in the crime rate of incidents of dacoity, robbery and bribery in the city as well. There is also a visible decrease in the sectarianism based crimes. The crime rate during the day time has decreased to 15 per cent whereas incidents of dacoity at night have decreased to 18 per cent, the report read.