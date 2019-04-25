Students visit PSCA centre

LAHORE: Student delegations from University of Management & Technology, and another private school visited Punjab Safe Cities Authority, headquarters here Wednesday.

The UMT delegation was comprised of 30 students whereas the school delegation was comprised of 70 students and faculty members. These study tours were arranged by both institutions to help tech-savvy manpower get first hand insight of PSCA's premier project that employs latest technologies backed with advanced infrastructure and is gradually appearing to be the best option for future workplace.

The students were taken to various arms and functions of the project dealing in 15 Operations, Police Dispatch Unit, Video Control Unit, Media Monitoring Unit and the PSCA insignia Cam-surveillance Operations Management Centre. The Ops Commander briefed the delegation with audio visual presentations on various objectives as well.

The visiting teachers and students felt overwhelmed by the level of excellence carried out in such intricate ICT project of its kind in Pakistan. Both the faculties and the PSCA management encouraged the students for pursuing BE Computer Engineering as the same discipline has ample scope in connection with such ICT based security projects. The delegations hoped that such projects would be replicated in other cities of Punjab for better surveillance, security and traffic management.

RESCUE 1122: The Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122) responded to 987 road traffic accidents in all 36 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. In these accidents, six people died, whereas 1,098 were injured. Out of the injured, 650 was seriously injured requiring shifting to different hospitals. Whereas, 448 minor injured victims were treated at the incident site by Rescue medical teams.