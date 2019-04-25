We are standing by Punjab CM: Pervaiz

LAHORE: Punjab Assembly Speaker Pervaiz Elahi has said it is the prerogative of the prime minister and the chief minister to change the cabinet whenever they like.

Talking to the media after the inauguration of a paintings exhibition "Allah Key Rang" at a local hotel here on Wednesday, he said the PML-Q stance is to strengthen Chief Minister Usman Buzdar. In this regard, he said the party leader, Ch Shujat Hussain, had pointedly stated that “we are standing with the chief minister”.

In reply to a question, he said he had been in politics for 40 years. Differences do occur in every democratic party and this is the beauty of politics. He said: “We had no contact with the PML-N nor there is any possibility of it. Moonis Elahi has also made it clear that there is neither a need nor a desire to meet Hamza Shahbaz.” To a question about a new province, he said: “Whenever there is a talk about a new province in Punjab, our Secretary General Tariq Bashir Cheema talks about Bahawalpur province which is quite right.” To a question, he said he is an elected representative and has no intention to become governor.