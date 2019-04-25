Woman, son die in Mansehra roof collapse

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
MANSEHRA: A woman and her son died when a slum house collapsed here in Garhi Habibullah on Wednesday. Police said the house of a local driver Mohammad Waqas collapsed in Daban Dillola village in Garhi Habibullah due to rain. As a result, his wife Asma and son Samiullah were killed. The locals recovered the bodies.
