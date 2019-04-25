close
Thu Apr 25, 2019
April 25, 2019

Accused sent to prison for propaganda against vaccination

National

 
April 25, 2019

PESHAWAR: A local court on Wednesday sent an accused to prison on judicial for spreading rumours about polio vaccination. Judicial Magistrate sent Nazar Muhammad Khan, a daily-wage employee of the SNGPL to Peshawar Central Prison after cops from Badaber Police Station produced him before the court and requested his further remand. The accused was arrested after his video went viral on social media, creating fears and misconception among people about polio vaccines. The Badaber police were conducting raids to arrest those who had attacked and ransacked a basic health unit after the rumours were spread about the reported adverse effects of polio vaccination.

