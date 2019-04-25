More than 800 athletes to participate in Karachi Games

KARACHI: More than 800 athletes will be seen in action in the 5th Karachi Games which will be held at 14 different venues of the city from April 29 to May 2.

This was stated by Organizing Secretary Khalid Rehmani in a press briefing here on Wednesday. “The 4-day sports extravaganza will have competitions in 26 male and 18 female disciplines, while 50 special athletes will also take part in five disciplines,” said Khalid.

He added that a small contingent from Hyderabad will also compete in the games. “The districts of East, West, Central and Malir will be represented by their respective contingents and players from other districts will be merged with the participating districts,” he said.

He said that a high-profile sports conference and a workshop will also be organizsd at Iqra University on April 29. “The workshop will be held with the collaboration of International Sports Awareness Programme (ISAP) in which well-known sports personalities will give keynote lectures,” said Khalid.

The organizing secretary added that the opening ceremony of the games will be held at the KMC Sports Complex at 4 pm on April 30. “The closing ceremony is scheduled at the same venue on May 2 in which Mai Kulachi Running Trophy for the best performance will be awarded to a district,” said Khalid.