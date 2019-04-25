close
Thu Apr 25, 2019
April 25, 2019

Survival of the medium

National

 
April 25, 2019

Our digital, print and broadcast media is in a state of flux. Obviously, various forms of media keep vying for one-upmanship. The technological revolution and financial costs also determine which medium will survive. In 2017, there were 44.6 million internet users in Pakistan.

Compared with print media, digital media has greater freedom to talk about taboo subjects. Broadcast (anchorpersons, ‘experts’ and their ilk) is expensive. Print should take radical steps to keep up with the times.

Saa’ad Malik ( Rawalpindi )

