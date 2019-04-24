Man shot dead over enmity

SARGODHA: A man was shot dead while his two daughters received bullet injuries over an old enmity in Bhalwal police limits.

Police said that Muhammad Shahbaz, resident of village Bheki Khurd, tehsil Bhalwal, had an enmity with Muhammad Riaz over a murder case. Accused Shahbaz along with his five accomplices entered the house of Riaz and opened indiscriminate firing. As a result, Riaz died on the spot while his daughters Asifa Noureen (19) and Nasreen Bibi (21) suffered injuries. The accused managed to escape from the spot. The body was handed over to the heirs after postmortem. On the report of deceased widow Sakeena Bibi, the police have registered a case.