Man held, stolen goats recovered

HARIPUR: The police on Tuesday arrested a man and recovered over two dozen stolen goats worth hundreds of thousands from his possession.

District Police Officer Dr Zahidullah Jan told the media persons that on the complaint of Ayub that he was in home when unknown robbers made off with his goats in Kotnajibullah.

The police started the investigation and arrested Khaista Gul, a resident of Kaghan in district Mansehra, he added.

The accused confessed to his crime before the police and led the investigators to the place where he had taken the goats.

The police recovered all the stolen 26 goats and registered a criminal case against him under section 379/34 of the Pakistan Penal Code while the search for his accomplices was underway, he added.