Lawyers stay away from courts in KP

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Bar Council on Tuesday demanded a judicial inquiry into hospitalisation of hundreds of children in the provincial metropolis due to the alleged reaction of polio vaccine as the lawyers stayed away from the courts in the province.

Following the call of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Bar Council, the legal fraternity observed complete boycott of courts across the province in protest against the hospitalisation of hundreds of children.

Vice-chairman of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Bar Council Saeed Khan told The News they demanded a judicial inquiry into the hospitalisation of hundreds of students.

Like other districts of the province, the lawyers also observed complete boycott of courts including Peshawar High Court and district courts in the provincial metropolis.

The Peshawar Bar Association (PBA) through a resolution demanded the government to stop forthwith the anti-polio drive and remove the reservations of parents. It demanded the transfer of Peshawar deputy commissioner after accusing him of his failure to control the situation.

Lawyers at a meeting at the PHC Barroom demanded the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government to take stern action against those officials responsible for negligence in the polio drive and hospitalization of hundreds of children from schools.

Meanwhile, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government took notice of the incident and formed a 10-member inquiry committee to probe into the matter and submit the report.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police arrested a man who allegedly spread disinformation about the anti-polio vaccine.