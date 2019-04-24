Features of Allama Iqbal’s poetry highlighted

LAHORE: The thoughts of Allama Muhammad Iqbal not only changed the history but also the geography of the Sub-continent, said experts at an international conference on Allama Iqbal.

According to a press release, these views were expressed in an international conference on Allama Iqbal organised by Punjab University Department of Urdu at Senate Hall here on Tuesday.

Turkey’s Consul General Emir Ozbay, Turkish Cultural Centre Director Ulas Ertas, Prof Dr Muhammad Kiomarsi, Dr Ali Biyaat, Dr Wafa Yazdan Mansh, Dr Ali Kawasi from Tehran University, Dr Harokaobinata from Japan, Lewing Pengan from Hong Kong, PU Oriental College Principal Prof Dr Fakhrul Haq Noori, Dr Khawaja Muhammad Zakria, Department of Urdu Chairman Prof Dr Zahid Munir and others senior professors and researchers presented research papers on the occasion.

The participants threw light on various aspects of the lessons of Allama Iqbal and highlighted various features of his poetry, which brought revolution in the region as well as inspired various parts of the world.

PU book fair postponed: Punjab University (PU) has announced to postpone the annual book fair, scheduled to be held from April 25-27. Sources said the government on Tuesday barred the PU administration from holding the book fair because of security concerns.

The university administration had spent a huge amount on advertising of the book fair by putting up flexes and banners across the university. The administration had also started installing tents for bookstalls which it started to remove following the government’s directions.

A spokesperson for PU said the university has decided to postpone the book fair until further orders due to security concerns as advised by the government. He said the university had booked 130 stalls while collecting Rs20,000 for each from booksellers, publishers and bookshop owners. They further said a total amount of Rs2.6 million was collected which would be returned. The new date for the book fair will be announced later.