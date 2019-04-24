IHK shutdown against ill treatment to Yasin Malik

SRINAGAR: In Held Kashmir complete shutdown was observed Tuesday against the ill treatment to the ailing and incarcerated JKLF chief Yasin Malik by India’s infamous NIA in New Delhi.

According to KMS, call for the protest strike was given by the Joint Resistance Leadership. The strike was also observed against India’s ongoing aggression against Kashmiri resistance leaders, activists, senior businessmen, trade union leaders and relatives of resistance leaders by NIA and enforcement directorate. All shops were closed while traffic was off the roads in all major cities and towns of IHK.

As the announcements were made on loudspeakers of the mosques about deteriorating health condition of Yasin Malik, people in Maisuma area took to streets and staged anti-India protests. Shopkeepers kept their shutters down as a mark of protest.

On the other hand, voting began amidst a complete shutdown Tuesday on a dull note in Islamabad district for India’s Lok Sabha constituency. Residents in most parts of the district in South Kashmir have stayed indoors so far an official said, adding that polling would be held in three phases. Voting in Kulgam district will be held on April 29 while Pulwama and Shopian districts will go to polls on May 6.

The Joint Resistance Leadership has called for a boycott of the polling and asked people to observe a complete shutdown.