SECP focuses ease of doing business

ISLAMABAD: The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) is working on ease of doing business and reducing overregulation through reforms.

The commission has extensively been engaged in the implementation of a vibrant and broad-based reforms agenda for the capital market. “The recent multifaceted reform priorities have focused on facilitating ease of doing business, investor protection, market development and enhancing transparency,” the commission said in a statement on Tuesday.

The reforms include simplification of licencing regime for securities brokers with minimal submission requirements, increasing the number of securities acceptable against margin requirements to enable wider spectrum of possible collaterals to be furnished to the clearing house, and modification of base minimum capital requirements to allow brokers to pledge PSX shares held by directors/sponsors of brokerage house, including shares recently released by central depository.