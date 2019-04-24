Stoinis excited about Australia’s Cup chances

SYDNEY: Australia all-rounder Marcus Stoinis is confident of their chances at the ICC World Cup 2019 after the return of former captain Steve Smith and hard-hitting opener David Warner and termed it a “massive boost” for the team.

Australia’s World Cup squad has also been bolstered by the return of Warner and Smith. Warner is currently the leading run-scorer in this IPL season. Smith too, after a lukewarm start, has shown signs of form with scores of 59 not out and 50 in the last two games.

“It’s a massive boost,” Stoinis said of the duo’s return to the national side. “Also the fact that people stepped up in the last three-four months and we started winning games consistently. It all adds to the mix and hopefully, it adds to a World Cup-winning combination.”

Talking about the switch from the 20-over format to ODIs, Stoinis felt the T20 league in India was good preparation because he would be batting in the middle order at the World Cup as well. “I think it’s okay for me [switching] from T20 to one-day cricket, especially with the role I would probably be playing in the middle order,” he said.

“I don’t think it [my role] will change too much. I am assuming I will be batting in the middle order, whether that’s 5 or 6, I am not sure. And then with the ball, doing my stuff with the ball. We are very fortunate to have Glenn Maxwell bowling pretty well at the moment as well. I see probably myself and him sharing the overs as a fifth bowling option.”

“If I had to single out one player that can make more impact, that would be Marcus Stoinis,” Virat Kohli had said before the start of Australia’s limited-overs tour of India earlier this year. Kohli’s assessment was based on the all-rounder’s performance in the Big Bash League in Australia.

Against India, Stoinis scored only eight runs in two T20Is, and didn’t get a chance to bowl.In the ODI series, he redeemed himself somewhat with 140 runs at an average of 46.66 and a strike rate of 81.87. In the last ODI in Delhi, he took two wickets, including that of Kohli.