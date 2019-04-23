Al-Azizia reference: IHC hears Nawaz’ appeal against his conviction today

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif on Monday filed plea in Islamabad High Court (IHC) seeking exemption from personal appearance before a division bench, as IHC would hearing of appeal which Nawaz has filed against his conviction in Al-Azizia reference today (Tuesday).

Nawaz legal team filed plea along with updated health report of former Prime Minister.

The petition states that Nawaz Sharif is still under medical treatment that’s why couldn’t appear before the court during the hearing of Al-Azizia reference. In his plea Nawaz has requested for an exemption from personal appearance for a day.

Medical report attached with petition states that Nawaz Sharif is suffering from cardiac issues, irregularity in blood sugar levels, and a third-grade kidney disease, and his health is being monitored thoroughly.